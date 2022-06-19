IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Election Deniers advance in primary elections

11:15

The Washington Post reported, so far this election year, more than 100 Republican primary winners back Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. Jonathan's panel discusses what this means for the fate of democracy.June 19, 2022

