    Early Voting Underway in GA Senate Runoff Between Warnock and Walker

    09:49
    "Aunt Gloria" returns to the Sunday Show

    06:00

  • Colorado community mourns amid rise in attacks against LGBTQ people

    06:48

  • Investigating Trump during a Lame-Duck Congress

    09:38

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

    04:16

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: "We want to live. Is that so much to ask for?"

    05:23

  • Progressives prepare for new GOP-controlled House

    03:48

  • What the special counsel means for Donald Trump

    02:40

  • The End of an Era as the House Democrats Usher in a New Generation of Leadership

    02:54

  • Officials praise 'heroic' patrons who stopped gunman in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting

    02:44

  • Florida voters elect first Gen Z member to Congress

    06:33

  • President Obama and the Fight to Protect Democracy

    05:46

  • Maryland's historic win electing state's first Black governor

    06:49

  • GOP's 2024 candidate field takes new shape

    07:49

  • Senate Democrats ecstatic after dazzling midterm results

    06:01

  • Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody: Get out and vote!

    06:19

  • Kerry Washington hits the streets in the battle for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

    09:23

  • Sen. Cory Booker jumps on campaign trail with Democrats

    06:52

  • Lt. Gov. Barnes on Senate race "This is a vote for the future of [Wisconsin]"

    06:59

The Sunday Show

Early Voting Underway in GA Senate Runoff Between Warnock and Walker

09:49

Tia Mitchell and Rev. Al Sharpton join Jonathan Capehart to discuss Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock's faceoff, now that early voting is underway in the Georgia Senate runoff.Nov. 27, 2022

    "Aunt Gloria" returns to the Sunday Show

    06:00

  • Colorado community mourns amid rise in attacks against LGBTQ people

    06:48

  • Investigating Trump during a Lame-Duck Congress

    09:38

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

    04:16

