Dr. Rachel Levine: 'Egregious' anti-trans legislation in states will harm people

Dr. Rachel Levine: 'Egregious' anti-trans legislation in states will harm people01:12
Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Secretary for Health and the first transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, says politicians are “using transgender individuals as a wedge issue.” Dr. Levine tells Jonathan Capehart that “transgender youth are vulnerable” and “need to be supported and advocated for” – in particular, she says anti-trans legislation that prohibits access to gender affirming care will do harm to young trans people.