Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

Nearly 54 years after Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, his former speechwriter, advisor, lawyer and friend Dr. Clarence Jones talks with Jonathan Capehart about what the civil rights icon would say about America's race relations in 2022.Jan. 16, 2022
