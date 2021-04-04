Dr. Martin Luther King remembered by son Martin Luther King, III on 53rd anniversary of father’s death

Dr. Martin Luther King died 53 years ago today. Martin Luther King, III, Dr. King’s son, tells Jonathan Capehart that his father would be ‘disappointed’ about many aspects of politics today, but that Dr. King was ‘always hopeful.’ Martin Luther King, III also addresses #Georgia’s voter suppression laws, Gov. Kemp, and the ‘hypocrisy’ of America promoting democracy worldwide, while suppressing votes at home.