Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

Donald Trump is on a losing streak. A federal judge overturned his attempt to toss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6 insurrection, the National Archives confirmed that he took classified documents illegally to Mar-a-Lago, a New York judge ruled that Trump and his two children must comply with a subpoena about the Trump Organization...and Trump's long-term accounting firm has cut ties with him, calling ten years of his financial documents unreliable.Feb. 20, 2022