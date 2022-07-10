IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

    06:49

  • Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

    09:37

  • Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

    04:38

  • Key issues at stake in November

    05:00

  • Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

    04:37
    Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01
    Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26

  • 1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

    09:01

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

    05:58

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06

  • Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

    06:13

  • The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

    09:20

  • Election Deniers advance in primary elections

    11:15

  • Michigan Republicans Block Pride Month Resolution

    06:20

  • "Aunt Gloria" discusses latest headlines

    04:01

The Sunday Show

Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

06:01

The Jan. 6 committee prepares for their next public hearing on Tuesday. Fulton County subpoenas seven of Donald Trump's allies as they investigate possible interference in Georgia's 2020 election.July 10, 2022

