IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms

    01:46

  • GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school

    02:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show

    05:23

  • President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail

    04:57

  • Florida Races heat up after primaries

    09:17

  • GOP Christian Nationalists on the rise

    06:04

  • Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives

    06:18

  • If Donald Trump isn't supposed to have it, then it's probably at Mar-a-Lago.

    07:56

  • Michael Cohen on Trump's allies flipping on him: "None of them want to go to prison"

    05:23

  • A look ahead to Florida's primary

    03:29

  • Liz Cheney's next chapter

    05:02

  • The Battle for Control of the Senate

    03:51

  • The Evidence Against Donald Trump Keeps Mounting, Even as He Plays the Victim

    03:56

  • Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS

    07:04

  • Republicans rally around Trump, while election deniers are winning primaries

    10:16

  • Biden privately met with historians to discuss the state of American democracy

    05:33

  • A look at President Biden's winning streak

    08:41

  • The body count grows as Trump followers put their lives on the line for him

    06:36

The Sunday Show

Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system

05:31

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, put off the former President's request for a special master to review the documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago. Maya Wiley and Charlie Savage join Jonathan Capehart to discuss exactly how much legal trouble Trump and his associates currently find themselves in.Sept. 4, 2022

  • Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms

    01:46

  • GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school

    02:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show

    05:23

  • President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail

    04:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All