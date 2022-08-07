IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

DOJ charges 4 officers over Breonna Taylor shooting

04:06

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced federal charges against two current and two former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with the 2020 botched Raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on this latest development.Aug. 7, 2022

