DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill
05:19
Share this -
copied
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' is going after the state's largest employer, Disney, for publicly rejecting the "Don't Say Gay" bill that he just signed into law. He signaled support for revoking Disney's special self-governing status after Disney issued a statement opposing the bill.April 3, 2022
Now Playing
DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill
05:19
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations
06:02
Glenn Ivey is among the crowded field running in Maryland's 4th Congressional district
04:57
To recuse or not to recuse? A question only the Supreme Court can answer
05:26
One-on-One with State Department Spokesman Ned Price
07:51
Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican