Legal experts preview next week in Chauvin trial, slam police for holding Black Army officer at gunpoint during traffic stop

Legal experts preview next week in Chauvin trial, slam police for holding Black Army officer at gunpoint during traffic stop09:00
The Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd, what could be coming up from the defense, and troubling news of police holding a Black Army officer at gunpoint during a traffic stop are analyzed by legal experts. Attorney Paul Butler, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, and criminal defense and civil rights attorney John Burris join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.