The Sunday Show

Legal experts preview next week in Chauvin trial, slam police for holding Black Army officer at gunpoint during traffic stop

09:00

The Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd, what could be coming up from the defense, and troubling news of police holding a Black Army officer at gunpoint during a traffic stop are analyzed by legal experts. Attorney Paul Butler, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, and criminal defense and civil rights attorney John Burris join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.April 11, 2021

