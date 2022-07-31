IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Young Black voters talk politics ahead of November's midterms

    05:12

  • Head of the National Economic Council says economy in good shape

    07:39

  • Dem Nan Whaley challenging OH Gov. Mike Dewine

    07:31

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will face off with Rep. Mayra Flores in TX 34th district

    05:21
    Dems unite behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race

    05:45
    Senators Manchin and Schumer reach deal on energy and health care bill

    07:46

  • Breaking down the GOP's "Trumpism"

    11:10

  • Democrats look surprisingly strong heading into midterm elections

    06:01

  • Aunt Gloria stops by The Sunday Show

    04:38

  • Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci on the rapid spread of the Monkeypox virus

    07:15

  • Rep. Jayapal on the threats made against her: "This violence has been unleashed"

    09:41

  • Republicans block bill protecting the right to travel across state lines for abortions

    07:43

  • Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

    06:49

  • Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

    09:37

  • Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

    04:38

  • Key issues at stake in November

    05:00

  • Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

    04:37

  • Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

The Sunday Show

Dems unite behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race

05:45

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss his campaign in Wisconsin for the United States Senate after his opponents dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination.July 31, 2022

