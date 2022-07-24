IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Breaking down the GOP's "Trumpism"

    11:10
    Democrats look surprisingly strong heading into midterm elections

    06:01
    Aunt Gloria stops by The Sunday Show

    04:38

  Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

    05:58

  Dr. Fauci on the rapid spread of the Monkeypox virus

    07:15

  Plohetski: "This video tells such a horrific story of the law enforcement's response"

    07:21

  Rep. Jayapal on the threats made against her: "This violence has been unleashed"

    09:41

  Republicans block bill protecting the right to travel across state lines for abortions

    07:43

  House takes up assault weapons ban for first time since 2004

    07:15

  Looking ahead to the final January 6 committee hearing.

    10:09

  Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

    06:49

  Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

    09:37

  Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

    04:38

  Key issues at stake in November

    05:00

  Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

    04:37

  Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01

  Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26

  1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

The Sunday Show

Democrats look surprisingly strong heading into midterm elections

06:01

Even though President Biden's approval numbers are underwater, polls asking who voters will choose in their local congressional races show Democrats basically even with Republicans -- or in some cases, even ahead. Which is surprisingly good news for Democrats ahead of the midterms.July 24, 2022

