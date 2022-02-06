Democrats cheer January jobs report, but challenges remain
Democrats breathed a sigh of relief after the release of January's employment report, which showed 467,000 new jobs added. But there is a lot more to do. Congress needs to pass a funding bill to stave off a potential government shutdown in the next 12 days. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says Democrats are likely to pass a short-term continuing resolution this week to buy more time.Feb. 6, 2022
