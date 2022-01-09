IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

  • International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

  • Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

  • Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."

  • Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

  • Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

  • Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

  • Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

  • MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"

  • Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge surprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better

  • D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

  • The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

  • Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

  • 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

The Sunday Show

Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) talks with Jonathan Capehart about the Democrats’ renewed push to pass voter rights legislation before midterms, as 13 states consider new restrictive voter legislation.Jan. 9, 2022

