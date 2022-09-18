IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

03:48

With just 50 days until November's make-or-break midterms, new polling from NBC News shows voters tied on which party they want to take control of Congress this fall. Pollsters Rachel Bitecofer and Celina Lake join Jonathan Capehart to make sense of the numbers and if they are more encouraging for Democrats or Republicans.Sept. 18, 2022

