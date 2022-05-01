IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Del. Danica Roem's book "Burn the Page" fights for transgender youth

    05:31
Del. Danica Roem's book "Burn the Page" fights for transgender youth

05:31

Virginia Del. Danica Roem joins the Sunday Show to talk about her new book "Burn The Page: A true story of torching doubts, blazing trails and igniting change". She talks about her journey as the first out trans member of the Virginia legislature and protecting transgender youth amid the rise of anti-trans bills.May 1, 2022

