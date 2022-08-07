IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates

After Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his re-election bid to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized the DCCC for funding campaign ads for extreme far-right candidates. Chair of the DCCC Sean Patrick Maloney speaks to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to explain his strategy.Aug. 7, 2022

