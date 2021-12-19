D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers
DC Attorney General Karl Racine sat down with Jonathan to discuss his new lawsuit against the two far-right groups who attended the January 6th insurrection. "When you sue, you seek for justice and you sue to deter future conduct. That's what we're trying to do. To make sure it never happens again," he said.Dec. 19, 2021
