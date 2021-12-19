IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

06:40

DC Attorney General Karl Racine sat down with Jonathan to discuss his new lawsuit against the two far-right groups who attended the January 6th insurrection. "When you sue, you seek for justice and you sue to deter future conduct. That's what we're trying to do. To make sure it never happens again," he said.Dec. 19, 2021

