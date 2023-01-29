IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Congressional Democrats and Republicans clash over the debt ceiling

03:55

Reps. Pramila Jayapal & Barbara Lee sit down with Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest out of Congress including grappling with the debt ceiling and all the uproar surrounding committee assignments.Jan. 29, 2023

