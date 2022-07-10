IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

04:37

Ten people died in Chicago over the July 4th weekend due to gun violence. However, the city did not receive the same media coverage as the shooting in Highland Park's predominately white suburb. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks with David Hogg about what can be done to remedy this stark disparity.July 10, 2022

    Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01

