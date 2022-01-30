Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger
07:39
Share this -
copied
In Florida, a House Committee has passed a "Don't Say Gay" bill that would limit discussion on gender identity or sexual orientation in schools. Author Chasten Buttigieg joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the bill, which he says would "tell young kids that something is wrong with you. So wrong and twisted that we can't even talk about you in school."Jan. 30, 2022
Now Playing
Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger
07:39
UP NEXT
Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics
10:10
Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court
04:12
Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress
06:40
Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee
09:47
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy