Capehart: Why the LGBTQ young people of Gen Z give me so much hope.

Jonathan Capehart recounts when he was a 20-something gay man in the 1990s and the struggles he faced – and why new data showing more young people than ever identify as LGBTQ gives him enormous hope for the next generation, even as the struggle continues against a homophobic and transphobic backlash in several Republican-led states.Feb. 27, 2022
