    Can the Senate codify abortion rights as SCOTUS looks to gut Roe v. Wade?

    09:22
The Sunday Show

Can the Senate codify abortion rights as SCOTUS looks to gut Roe v. Wade?

09:22

Rep. Pramila Jayapal shares her abortion story as she and Rep. Karen Bass join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the state of abortion laws in this country and the upcoming vote on the Women's Health Protection Act as the Senate tries to codify abortion rights into law.May 8, 2022

    Can the Senate codify abortion rights as SCOTUS looks to gut Roe v. Wade?

    09:22
