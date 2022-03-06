IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."

    09:25

  • Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine

    09:19

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

  • Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

    09:52

  • Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

    07:25

  • U.S. threatens 'crippling' sanctions for Russia amid fears of pending Ukraine invasion

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

    08:46

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:31

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

The Sunday Show

Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

07:46

Former CIA Director John Brennan talks with Jonathan Capehart about how the Kremlin is faring in its invasion and the potential nuclear fallout faced by Ukraine -- and the world -- as Russian forces seize control of two nuclear plants and advance on a third.March 6, 2022

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."

    09:25

  • Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine

    09:19

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All