Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House
07:41
Share this -
copied
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, former chairman of the RNC Michael Steele and former DNC chair Howard Dean join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the path ahead for President Biden's agenda in the face of grim new polling from NBC News.Jan. 23, 2022
Now Playing
Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House
07:41
UP NEXT
Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings
05:30
Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine
06:37
State Attacks on Voting Rights
05:43
Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation
06:21
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy