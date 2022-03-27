IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican

    05:40

  • Sen. Padilla on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She deserves better"

    07:41

  • How Putin's war in Ukraine can advance immigration policy in the United States

    06:10

  • World Central Kitchen serving hundreds of thousands of hot meals per day across Eastern Europe

    07:02
    Biden Administration Walks Back Biden's Putin Comments

    08:30
    British Amb. Karen Pierce reacts to Zelenskyy's plea for more support

    07:38

  • The latest attacks by the GOP against SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    06:52

  • Ukraine's first and only Black MP, Zhan Beleniuk, lets Americans know what Ukrainians need

    08:02

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: "The audacity of the Russians to call for a meeting of the security council"

    08:10

  • Russia to re-open stock market after nearly a month; can its economy rebound amid war and sanctions?

    03:46

  • Russian airstrike on NATO-affiliated military base kills 35 and injures 134

    09:38

  • The LGBTQ community is marginalized across the globe -- and here at home

    05:20

  • Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Putin: "There isn't much of an off-ramp, because autocrats don't negotiate"

    06:56

  • Leaders call for war crime probe of Russia amid devastation in Ukraine

    08:34

  • Leaders of Germany and France hold talks with Putin

    09:00

  • Russia's war with Ukraine ramps up with a deadly airstrike

    07:37

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."

    09:25

  • Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    04:06

  • Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

    07:46

  • U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine

    09:19

The Sunday Show

Biden Administration Walks Back Biden's Putin Comments

08:30

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the President's statement in Poland that Vladimir Putin "should not remain in power" does not mean that he is calling for a regime change. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sits down with Jonathan to discuss the latest on Ukraine as well as his emotional exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 27, 2022

