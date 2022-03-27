Biden Administration Walks Back Biden's Putin Comments
08:30
On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the President's statement in Poland that Vladimir Putin "should not remain in power" does not mean that he is calling for a regime change. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sits down with Jonathan to discuss the latest on Ukraine as well as his emotional exchange with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 27, 2022
