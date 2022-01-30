Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court
04:12
Share this -
copied
Jonathan Capehart's Aunt Gloria shares her thoughts on President Biden's plans to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. "It's just so wonderful to see this, and to see us moving forward," she says.Jan. 30, 2022
Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger
07:39
Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics
10:10
Now Playing
Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court
04:12
UP NEXT
Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress
06:40
Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee
09:47
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy