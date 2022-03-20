Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: "The audacity of the Russians to call for a meeting of the security council"
Amid reports of atrocities committed against civilians by Russian forces, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest in Ukraine and President Biden's meeting with NATO leaders this week.March 20, 2022
