The Sunday Show

Alfre Woodard joins the Sunday Show

05:39

Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Alfre Woodard joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss voting rights and the legacy of the late John Lewis, ahead of the inaugural gala for the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.May 15, 2022

