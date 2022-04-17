IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

Alabama bans medical care to transgender youth

05:38

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that makes it a felony for doctors to provide gender affirming medical care for transgender youth, and another that requires students to use the bathroom matching the sex on their birth certificate. Ivey's action is part of a larger wave of anti-trans legislation being considered and adopted across the country in record numbers.April 17, 2022

