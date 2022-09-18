IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

The Sunday Show

Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

A new NBC poll shows that 61% of voters disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced federal legislation for a ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks with Cecile Richards and Melissa Murray about how voters' views on abortion will affect the midterms.Sept. 18, 2022

