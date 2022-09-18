Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll03:48
- Now Playing
Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms03:55
- UP NEXT
Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win04:01
Republicans push for a Constitutional convention03:59
NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"05:09
ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group04:43
A new era of UK-US relations04:22
The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/1106:15
The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks06:28
Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region02:29
Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms01:46
GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances04:18
Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system05:31
Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school02:50
Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show05:23
President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail04:57
Florida Races heat up after primaries09:17
GOP Christian Nationalists on the rise06:04
Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives06:18
If Donald Trump isn't supposed to have it, then it's probably at Mar-a-Lago.07:56
Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll03:48
- Now Playing
Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms03:55
- UP NEXT
Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win04:01
Republicans push for a Constitutional convention03:59
NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"05:09
ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group04:43
Play All