IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

    07:59

  • Chris Jones running to be governor of Arkansas

    05:43

  • Coiner of the term "critical race theory" brings banned books to voters

    05:37

  • Atlantic's Franklin Foer: Trump Indictment "Inevitable"

    06:27

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25

  • Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

    06:27

  • Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

    03:46

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

    06:38

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

    07:07

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:34

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    07:10

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57

  • W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

    07:17

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

    05:25

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

    05:52

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

    06:47

The Sunday Show

31 years after Anita Hill Testified

06:05

Anita Hill Joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss America's systemic problems with gender violence and how we can move forward 31 years after she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Oct. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

    07:59

  • Chris Jones running to be governor of Arkansas

    05:43

  • Coiner of the term "critical race theory" brings banned books to voters

    05:37

  • Atlantic's Franklin Foer: Trump Indictment "Inevitable"

    06:27

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All