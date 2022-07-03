IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

    09:01

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

    05:58

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06

  • Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

    06:13

  • The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

    09:20

  • Election Deniers advance in primary elections

    11:15

  • Michigan Republicans Block Pride Month Resolution

    06:20

  • "Aunt Gloria" discusses latest headlines

    04:01

  • Washington D.C.'s role in the fight for LGBTQ rights

    06:35

  • 1/6 hearings reveal ongoing threats to democracy

    06:54

  • Tony-Nominated L Morgan Lee: "My only mission is to be the hero that I needed to see"

    09:04

  • Rep. Karen Bass joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss L.A. mayoral race

    06:47

  • "If any measure can be taken to save one more life, isn't it worth it?"

    05:55

  • Takeaways from first January 6th hearing and lookahead to next

    10:19

The Sunday Show

1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

06:17

New evidence has been found in the horrific murder of Black teenager Emmett Till. A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse discovered an arrest warrant from 1955 charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with kidnapping. Donham was the White woman who accused Till of making advances at her, which led to his abduction and brutal murder by two White supremacists. Till's family, who was part of the team that uncovered the warrant, are now calling for her arrest.July 3, 2022

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All