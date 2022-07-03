1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

New evidence has been found in the horrific murder of Black teenager Emmett Till. A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse discovered an arrest warrant from 1955 charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with kidnapping. Donham was the White woman who accused Till of making advances at her, which led to his abduction and brutal murder by two White supremacists. Till's family, who was part of the team that uncovered the warrant, are now calling for her arrest.July 3, 2022