IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy08:39
Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot10:13
One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."07:53
Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy03:21
Now Playing
"Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.05:56
UP NEXT
Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now04:10
Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation05:24
Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up05:53
Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.13:01
International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy06:24
Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion07:01
Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation05:44
Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it07:11
Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections05:05
Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation05:23
Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."09:20
Is the end of the pandemic in sight?05:49
Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.05:13
Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol06:47
Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor08:41
"Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.05:56
Civil Rights Activist Reverend Al Sharpton discusses the logjam in the Senate surrounding the failure to vote on the federal voting rights bills with Jonathan Capehart.Jan. 16, 2022
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy08:39
Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot10:13
One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."07:53
Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy03:21
Now Playing
"Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.05:56
UP NEXT
Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now04:10