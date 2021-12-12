'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show
"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced his departure from the show. Wallace thanked viewers for joining him every week and said, “I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out."Dec. 12, 2021
