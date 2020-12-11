Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart is anchor of “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” on MSNBC.

He is also an opinion writer and member of the editorial board of The Washington Post, where he hosts the “Cape Up” podcast.

Capehart was deputy editorial page editor of the New York Daily News (2002 to 2004) and served on its editorial board from 1993 to 2000. In 1999, his editorial campaign to save the Apollo Theater earned him and the board the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing.