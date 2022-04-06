IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    “It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

The Reidout

“It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a video of the atrocities allegedly committed by Russia in Bucha, Ukraine, at the UN on Tuesday. U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who was in attendance, tells Joy Reid, “It was horrific.”April 6, 2022

