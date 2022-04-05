Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Bucha, Ukraine massacre ‘a war crime’ and ‘genocide’ as President Biden joins the chorus of leaders condemning the mass killings there. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun tells Joy Reid of the atrocities in Bucha, ‘It could have been me. It could have been any of my friends. Those people did nothing wrong. They just happened to be in the wrong place when the Russians came.’April 5, 2022
