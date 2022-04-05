IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia faces global outrage

    04:44

  • Horrors in Ukraine spark push for war crimes charges for Russia

    05:04

  • DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push

    01:47

  • 'We will never forgive': Ukrainians reel at the horror of Russian war atrocities

    07:00

  • Apparent Russian war crimes change tenor, urgency of West's response

    04:55

  • How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control

    09:57
  • UP NEXT

    Vindman: Bucha killings show Russian ‘callousness for human life’

    07:29

  • Autocracy intensifies in Europe

    08:50

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

    11:10

  • Americans help feed Ukrainian refugees

    05:30

  • Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia

    11:17

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

    01:15

  • Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report

    06:22

  • Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol due to security concerns

    03:56

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

    04:37

  • Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

    00:52

  • 'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general

    04:36

  • 'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

    07:08

The Reidout

Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control

09:57

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Bucha, Ukraine massacre ‘a war crime’ and ‘genocide’ as President Biden joins the chorus of leaders condemning the mass killings there. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Inna Sovsun tells Joy Reid of the atrocities in Bucha, ‘It could have been me. It could have been any of my friends. Those people did nothing wrong. They just happened to be in the wrong place when the Russians came.’April 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russia faces global outrage

    04:44

  • Horrors in Ukraine spark push for war crimes charges for Russia

    05:04

  • DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push

    01:47

  • 'We will never forgive': Ukrainians reel at the horror of Russian war atrocities

    07:00

  • Apparent Russian war crimes change tenor, urgency of West's response

    04:55

  • How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All