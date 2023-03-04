IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

'GOP takes cues from Viktor Orbán': Michelle Goldberg on abortion fight

10:26

For the first time in 50 years, women's lives have been completely upended with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Women have less bodily autonomy than in most of our lifetimes, and in some states, none at all. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how this contrasts with the great strides women have made as we continue to commemorate Women's History Month.March 4, 2023

