WNBA’s Brittney Griner must be released by Russia Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says
05:35
Share this -
copied
Amid historic sanctions against Russia, concern is growing for Americans detained there, including WNBA superstar Brittney Griner. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee discusses calling on the Russian government to release Griner and other detained Americans.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
WNBA’s Brittney Griner must be released by Russia Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says
05:35
UP NEXT
Inside the White House's ban on Russian oil
11:05
Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united
05:45
More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.
06:06
'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders
02:56
Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'