‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views

Dan Kelly, candidate for Wisconsin's Supreme Court, told an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin that he would allow a pre-Civil War ban on abortion to stand because, "It's consistent with the Constitution." On Tuesday, we will find out if Wisconsin voters are willing to take that chance, and hand him a gavel for one of the most consequential seats on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin and Michelle Goldberg, columnist for The New York Times and an MSNBC political analyst, join Joy Reid to discuss this high-stakes election.April 4, 2023