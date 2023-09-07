GOP threats to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice deemed ‘real constitutional crisis’

The Wisconsin GOP is threatening to impeach newly elected, liberal state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz. "This is a real constitutional crisis moment,” Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, tells The ReidOut. “As far as I can tell there's no state anywhere where a sitting Supreme Court justice has been impeached on purely political grounds because the legislature didn’t like what they thought that justice was going to do."Sept. 7, 2023