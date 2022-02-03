Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust
09:10
Share this -
copied
Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View for her inaccurate, offensive comments about the Holocaust is analyzed by journaliststs Yair Rosenberg and Chris Witherspoon. ‘Whoopi apologized on-air. She understood what she said was incorrect,’ Rosenberg tells Joy Reid. ‘And it's led to this great conversation where people are learning things they otherwise wouldn't have learned.’Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust
09:10
UP NEXT
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down
10:49
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement
11:04
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five
07:09
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly
09:00
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy