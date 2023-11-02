IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘It’s absurd’: Rep. Swalwell slams House GOP aim to fund aid to Israel but not Ukraine

09:33

The White House says President Biden will veto any bill that provides funding to Israel but not to Ukraine. "They're missing an opportunity to have a bipartisan vote to address all of our needs,” Rep. Eric Swalwell tells Joy Reid on the House GOP’s aim to fund aid to Israel only, “as well as the humanitarian needs of innocent Palestinians in the area who need leadership and collaboration on this issue."Nov. 2, 2023

