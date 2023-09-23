IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas

    10:34

  • ‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions

    05:58

  • 'Dangerous for America': Warren slams GOP enabling Tuberville to block critical military promotions

    09:26

  • ‘They know no shame’: House GOP slammed for spreading misinformation at AG Garland hearing

    08:50

  • ‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her

    10:49

  • 'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership

    07:21

  • Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again

    09:56

  • ‘Prosecutors will hang him with his own words’: Expert baffled by Trump contradicting legal team

    10:36

  • ‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe

    06:56

  • 'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later

    06:41

  • ‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order

    11:58

  • Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'

    07:32

  • ‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'

    11:06

  • ‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment

    10:24

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event

    07:19

  • Joy: Religious extremism mixed with white nationalism is straining our democracy to breaking point

    05:38

  • Joy Reid calls out the Republicans who use 'Christian values to justify their extremist policies'

    06:20

  • 'It'll be the end of the Republican Party': Raskin on why some Dems want House GOP to impeach Biden

    07:31

  • 'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued

    07:56

The Reidout

‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

06:52

The White House creating the first Office of Gun Violence Prevention is discussed by the originator of the idea, Rep. Maxwell Frost. "This is a good lesson in the fact that when you're in the minority and especially as a freshman the ability to impact big change sometimes is difficult and you've got to be creative,” Rep. Frost tells Joy Reid.Sept. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    06:52
  • UP NEXT

    'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas

    10:34

  • ‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions

    05:58

  • 'Dangerous for America': Warren slams GOP enabling Tuberville to block critical military promotions

    09:26

  • ‘They know no shame’: House GOP slammed for spreading misinformation at AG Garland hearing

    08:50

  • ‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her

    10:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All