Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in

In Miami, for the first time, a former U.S. president has been arraigned on federal criminal charges. Appearing with Donald Trump was his personal valet and alleged co-conspirator Waltine Nauta, who was indicted alongside Trump for his alleged role in moving dozens of boxes of documents, all while being caught on surveillance video, and then lying to the FBI about it. Expert legal guests discuss these historic developments in this edition of The ReidOut with Joy Reid.June 14, 2023