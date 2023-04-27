IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55
    Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr calls out state house GOP for barring her from House chamber

    08:35

  • Biden’s ‘optimistic view of country’ a plus for re-election bid: NBC News White House correspondent

    11:04

  • Florida St. Sen. Jones on DeSantis: ‘People see this extremism is not helping anyone’

    05:10

  • TN St. Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson on meeting with Biden on gun reform

    08:13

  • Tucker Carlson undermined democracy through 'enormous platform' Lincoln Project senior advisor says

    11:14

  • ‘Even Trump knows abortion issue is kryptonite’ for GOP politics expert says

    06:42

  • Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

    11:01

  • Supreme Court temporarily upholds access to abortion pill

    00:50

  • Bipartisan Mission Democracy PAC aims to stop far-right members of Congress in their home districts

    07:02

  • 'This is Republicans voting to invade kids' locker rooms': Swalwell slams transgender sports ban

    10:06

  • We could see ‘first step towards national abortion ban’ with abortion pill ruling activist says

    07:06

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

  • ‘Even staunch Republicans say he's got to be stopped’: Nikki Fried on DeSantis, his war with Disney

    05:39

  • Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

    08:11

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

    04:47

  • ‘They want to attack prosecutors with antisemitic tropes’: Rep. Goldman slams Jim Jordan's hearing

    07:34

  • ‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

    11:39

  • Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today

    06:17

  • ‘No individual alive has done more to divide America than Murdoch’ Fmr. Australian PM Turnbull says

    10:26

Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Fox executives were worried that Tucker Carlson’s messages could further embarrass the company. Joy Reid and her panel analyze new information on what reportedly led to his dismissal.April 27, 2023

