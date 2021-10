Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams calls on Democrats to fight voter suppression and calls on all Americans to protect free and fair elections. ‘We need folks to call 833-465-7142, and call your senators,’ Abrams tells Joy Reid. ‘Tell them that you need us to restore the Senate, and that we need to do a carve-out for the filibuster to protect our democracy.’Oct. 22, 2021