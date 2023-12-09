IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Beware’: Trump is ‘beginning the intimidation’ planned for his possible presidency historian says

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    'Dangerous': Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for 'great replacement’ theory remark by former GOP congressman

    09:43

  • Judd Legum: Bridget Ziegler hoped for ‘woke audit’ of PA school district by right-wing consultant

    05:35

  • 'Hypocritical much?': Joy on anti-LGBTQ org. co-founder Bridget Ziegler admitting to sex with woman

    04:11

  • Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

    09:46

  • Michael Cohen: Trump ‘will do whatever is necessary for him to take power’

    09:13

  • Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman

    05:15

  • 'Ugly hate speech': Bridget Ziegler allowed anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at school board meeting member says

    06:35

  • Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

    08:10

  • If Trump is elected again, the government is going to break down: David Frum

    08:24

  • The Republican Party of Florida is having a meltdown: Rep. Anna Eskamani

    09:28

  • Netanyahu is doubling down on policies that produce nothing but death and destruction: Journalist

    07:20

  • This is a battle we haven’t won yet: Debbie Allen on World AIDS Day

    06:06

  • ‘Use our leverage’: U.S. should pressure Israel to protect civilians if bombing resumes expert says

    09:06

  • ‘Bitter shock’: Schiff calls out GOPers in power despite involvement in attempts to overturn 2020

    08:04

  • Randi Weingarten and Rabbi Kleinbaum hope for peaceful 'shared future' for Israelis, Palestinians

    08:27

  • 'Fishing expedition': Rep. Crockett slams GOP insisting Hunter Biden testify behind closed doors

    08:46

  • Texas Supreme Court hears abortion rights case

    08:14

  • Gaza became a pressure cooker under Israeli occupation: Holocaust & Genocide Studies Professor

    07:36

The Reidout

‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

07:58

Videos and images have circulated recently showing dozens of Palestinian men kneeling in the street, stripped to their underwear and blindfolded, while being detained by Israeli soldiers. NBC News has not independently verified when these videos and images were taken. Hani Almadhoun, Director of Philanthropy at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, joins Joy Reid to discuss, saying that he recognizes relatives in these images.Dec. 9, 2023

  • ‘Beware’: Trump is ‘beginning the intimidation’ planned for his possible presidency historian says

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    'Dangerous': Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for 'great replacement’ theory remark by former GOP congressman

    09:43

  • Judd Legum: Bridget Ziegler hoped for ‘woke audit’ of PA school district by right-wing consultant

    05:35

  • 'Hypocritical much?': Joy on anti-LGBTQ org. co-founder Bridget Ziegler admitting to sex with woman

    04:11

  • Expert: Pence's potential GA election interference testimony could ‘prove' Trump's criminal intent

    09:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All